Embree Farm Performance of Nancy

Ubunibi-Afia Short will play Nancy, an enslaved woman owned by Jonesborough abolitionist Elihu Embree, in an upcoming performance of the titular character at the Telford Ruritan Club.

 Contributed

TELFORD — A limited number of seats are available for two performances of the Heritage Alliance’s original play, “Nancy.”

Show times are at 2 and 6:30 p.m on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Telford Ruritan Club, 101 Telford School Road, Telford.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video