Submitted by Dave Williams
KINGSPORT — For more than 25 years, a broad spectrum of volunteers has come together biannually to produce “Liberty Celebration” — an upbeat patriotic musical performance celebrating Independence Day. The celebration is poised to return following a COVID-induced delay, and organizers are issuing an open call for community members to get involved.
Performances of Liberty Celebration 2022 will be held June 24 at 7 p.m. and June 25 at 2:30 and 7 p.m. in the auditorium at Higher Ground Baptist Church in Kingsport.
Attendees can celebrate our nation’s freedom in a family atmosphere with an emphasis on the values of God and country. Liberty Celebration 2022, with the theme “Let Freedom Ring,” will recognize the enduring strength of our nation in coming together to celebrate the privileges and values that democracy has provided us for over 246 years.
The performance will include a 40-piece orchestra, soloists, dance groups and dramatic presentations. A strong military presence emphasizing and recognizing our active and retired service men and women has always been — and continues to be — a goal of the program. Each performance includes special recognition of veterans of foreign wars.
This year, the performances will also provide special recognition for dedicated first responders whose service during the pandemic was herculean throughout our country. All first responders are invited to participate in the programs and attend the performances.
An opportunity for singers and performers to join the Liberty Celebration adult choir and children’s choir begins with a free kickoff breakfast on Saturday, April 23, at 8:30 a.m. at Higher Ground Baptist Church, located at 1625 Lynn Garden Drive in Kingsport. A brief choir practice will follow the breakfast.
Community members are invited to come out, look and learn all about Liberty Celebration. Call 423-239-9415, visit www.LibertyCelebration.com or find Liberty Celebration 2022 on Facebook to learn more.