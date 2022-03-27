BIG STONE GAP, Va. — The Pro-Art Association in partnership with the Southwest Virginia Museum and the Appalachian African American Cultural Center present “Let’s Give a Party,” a musical and historical event celebrating the life and legacy of Piedmont Blues musician and Big Stone Gap native Carl Martin.
Martin made his earliest recordings as a member of several groups, including the Four Keys, the Tennessee Chocolate Drops and the Wandering Troubadours. He also performed in the trio, Martin, Bogan and Armstrong, helping keep alive the African-American old-time string band tradition in Appalachian music.
In celebration and honor of Martin’s lasting legacy, Sparky and Rhonda Rucker will perform selections from the music of Carl Martin and others on Saturday, April 2, at 6 p.m. in the Goodloe Center on the campus of Mountain Empire Community College. For the safety of everyone attending, Pro-Art and the Southwest Virginia Museum request patrons wear a mask for the duration of the performance.
For over 50 years, Sparky and Rhonda Rucker have performed throughout the U.S. as well as overseas, singing songs and telling stories from the American folk tradition. They are internationally recognized as leading musicians, authors and storytellers. The duo accompanies themselves with fingerstyle picking and bottleneck blues guitar, blues harmonica, old-time banjo, piano, spoons and bones.
Sparky and Rhonda have performed at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. and the Smithsonian Folklife Festival, as well as on NPR’s All Things Considered, Prairie Home Companion, Mountain Stage and Morning Edition. Their recording, “Treasures & Tears,” was nominated for a W.C. Handy Award, and their music is also included on the Grammy-nominated anthology, “Singing Through the Hard Times.”
In conjunction with Saturday evening’s concert, the Southwest Virginia Museum and the Appalachian African-American Cultural Center will present an exhibit highlighting the musical contributions of Carl Martin alongside nearly a dozen other notable African-American musicians from Southwest Virginia, spanning the period from the 1920s to present day.
The exhibit will include photographs featuring pianists Richard Lomax of Osaka and Spike Carson of Lee County and will also feature Earl Gilmore’s guitar on display. Gilmore was a blues and gospel singer, piano player and lifelong resident of Clinchco in Dickenson County.
The celebration is brought to you in partnership with the Southwest Virginia Museum and the Appalachian African-American Cultural Center. Tickets are $10 at the door for admission to the concert and exhibit, and all children and students are free. Pro-Art season tickets will be honored for the performance.
Pro-Art’s mission is to promote the arts and expand accessibility to cultural experiences for residents and students in Wise, Lee and Dickenson counties and the city of Norton. For information about planned performances, visit proartva.org or find the association on social media @ProArtVA.
Because Pro-Art partners with a variety of venues, individuals with mobility issues are encouraged to call or email the Pro-Art office to make arrangements for parking. For evolving conditions related to the global pandemic, inclement weather or similar unforeseen circumstances, patrons are encouraged to visit proartva.org or call 276-376-4520 for up-to-date information.