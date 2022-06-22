Submitted by Dave Williams
KINGSPORT — Liberty Celebration: A Patriotic Musical Extravaganza will return June 24-25, with three performances scheduled at Higher Ground Baptist Church.
The theme for 2022 is “Let Freedom Ring.” It was selected to recognize the enduring strength of our nation, which comes together to celebrate the privileges and values that democracy has provided for over 246 years.
Performances will be held Friday, June 24, at 7 p.m and Saturday, June 25, at 2:30 and 7 p.m. at Higher Ground, located at 1625 Lynn Garden Drive in Kingsport.
Liberty Celebration has a 25-year tradition as an upbeat patriotic musical performance celebrating Independence Day and America’s freedom. The program is produced in a family atmosphere with emphases on the values of God and country.
This year’s program is anchored by a 100-voice, combined adult and children’s choir. It is rounded out by a 35-piece orchestra, soloists, small ensembles, dance groups and dramatic presentations.
Dr. Marc Strand is directing. A number of the featured program pieces are original arrangements produced by Strand and other local professional musicians.
The program encourages a strong military presence emphasizing and recognizing active and retired service men and women. Uniforms are encouraged. Each performance will include special recognition of all active duty military personnel and veterans in attendance.
The performances will also recognize dedicated first responders, whose service was demonstrated by their herculean efforts during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
All military and first responders will receive free admission at the door; no ticket is necessary. Admission is also free for anyone ages 12 and under.
Tickets for those over 12 are $5 each, and commemorative T-shirts are also available for purchase. Proceeds from the event go to the Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council for its many charitable projects.
Tickets are available at the door or can be purchased in advance at the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, Eastman Employee Center, Higher Ground Baptist Church and Kingsport Community Church.
The Liberty Celebration 2022 is a non-denominational event. To learn more, visit www.libertycelebration.com, follow Liberty Celebration on Facebook or call 423-765-1095.