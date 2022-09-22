GREENEVILLE — Two regional theater veterans will take to the Tusculum University stage to present a dark romantic comedy that examines relationships and communication through a restrictive lens.

“Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons” will begin a six-performance run Friday, Sept. 23, at 7:30 p.m. in the Behan Arena Theatre, located on the lower level of Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center.

