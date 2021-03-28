The Kingsport Chamber’s Leadership Kingsport program is accepting applications for its upcoming Class of 2022.
In its 39th year, this program provides opportunities for leaders and emerging leaders from various sectors of the community to study local issues, and to further develop their leadership skills.
Leadership Kingsport’s mission is “to develop leaders who give life to community dreams.” Anyone interested in serving the community is encouraged to apply.
The class will run from August 2021 to May 2022 with a retreat in September and a trip to Nashville in March. Program days are the second Thursday of each month from October through May.
The deadline to submit an application is Friday, April 30. Applicants will be notified for an interview.
To receive an application, contact Vanessa Bennett, Executive Director of Operations & Talent Development, at vbennett@kingsportchamber.org.
Kingsport Leadership Programs oversee several programs of the Kingsport Chamber.
S.H.O.U.T.!® (Students Helping Others Understand Tomorrow) works to develop, in an interactive environment, the leadership skills and community awareness of selected high school sophomores, juniors and seniors. The Y.E.L.L.! Mayor’s Youth Council is a selected group of students that have completed S.H.O.U.T.! who continue to serve the community.
PEAK — Young Professionals works to pursue, prepare and promote the young professionals in the area.
For more information on Kingsport Leadership Programs, call Vanessa Bennett at (423) 392-8813 or e-mail vbennett@kingsportchamber.org.
