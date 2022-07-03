KINGSPORT — LampLight Theatre will be hosting a brand-new patriotic tribute this year. “Spirit of Liberty” will resonate the message of freedom with music classics, dance and comedy.
This is the 17th annual Americana show that LampLight has produced. These patriotic extravaganzas have become a favorite for patrons and performers alike.
“The greatest joy in performing in our patriotic show is the unity we share in our freedom, liberty and faith,” said Producer and Director Billy Wayne. “ ‘Spirit of Liberty’ is a salute to those who have served or are currently serving our country. Their firm stand and sacrifice have provided for our freedoms.
“ ‘Spirit of Liberty’ will be paying tribute to not only our home country, but to our home state as well with our Tennessee tribute. It will feature favorites such as ‘Tennessee Mountain Home,’ ‘Jackson’ and of course, ‘Rocky Top.’
“We will be honoring the different branches of the military and paying respect to all of our military heroes with their anthems sang proudly. This year, we will have a moving tribute to the Ukraine and their plight with ‘For Freedom.’
“In remembrance of all of the precious souls that have been taken from us too soon in school shootings, such as the tragedy in Uvalde, LampLight Theatre will also perform ‘This is Your Time’ as a special tribute. Incredible solo vocalists, ensembles and a chorus of over 50 members will lift their voices in celebration of our freedom.”
Performances of “Spirit of Liberty” will be July 3, July 8-10 and July 15-17. Performance times are Fridays through Sundays at 7 p.m. with matinees on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.
Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for students, and free for children 5 and under. Doors will open one hour prior to all performances.
A barbecue dinner option is also available on July 9 at 6 p.m. Dinner theater is $35 for adults and $28 for students. Reservations are required for the dinner option.
All veterans, active duty and reserve military, police officers and first responders will receive free admission along with their families. (ID may be requested. Excludes dinner theater).
For reservations and more information, contact the LampLight box office at 423-343-1766, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or visit online at www.lamplighttheatre.com.