KINGSPORT — Do you ever wonder, “Why Do Fools Fall in Love?” Do you miss doing the “Peppermint Twist” and “The Stroll”? Were you inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King’s monumental, “I Have a Dream” speech? If so, LampLight Theatre has your return ticket to the 1960s.
“Just Dream,” a new musical “dramedy,” focuses on the struggle a young interracial couple faces when their romance goes against society’s (and their families’) norms.
Performances run through Feb. 27 with shows on Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. and matinees on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Doors open one hour prior to the performances.
Michael Franklin, a white high school student, has been friends with Mary Lou Bellamy, a biracial high school student, since they were little kids. Despite Michael’s mother, Allison, and her racist views, their love deepens. After King’s tragic death, the two students petition for their newly integrated school to allow the spring dance to be integrated as well. Though some support this radical idea, there are still those who oppose it, including school bully, Bruce, and his father, Rudy Bates, who is also the owner of the town diner.
Springdale residents are compelled to listen to reason when Mary Lou’s mother, Peggy Bellamy, stands up for what is right and demands the town “Think” about what they are doing to their children. When the integrated dance is approved, it gains national attention. That brings about special radio coverage and celebrity entertainment for the evening. Will the momentous occasion be a magical night of dreams come true, or will there be “Trouble in Paradise”?
Admission is a suggested donation of $15 for adults and $13 for seniors and students. Children 5 and younger are admitted free.
For reservations and information, contact the LampLight box office at 423-343-1766 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit www.LampLightTheatre.com.