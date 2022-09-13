KINGSPORT — The cool autumn wind is picking up, and you can almost hear the soft whisper of the old-time gospel hymns that used to fill the valleys and reach to the tops of the mountains. And, this month, you can follow those faithful tunes straight to LampLight Theatre in downtown Kingsport.

LampLight Theatre will present the funny and heartwarming “In the Valley,” an Appalachian musical retelling of the story of Job, every weekend through Sept. 25.

