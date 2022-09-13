'In the Valley' is a 1920s retelling of the story of Job. In it, mother Bella and coal-mining father Zeke instilled a love for God and family into their daughter Johanna and her three younger siblings.
Contributed/LampLight Theatre
KINGSPORT — The cool autumn wind is picking up, and you can almost hear the soft whisper of the old-time gospel hymns that used to fill the valleys and reach to the tops of the mountains. And, this month, you can follow those faithful tunes straight to LampLight Theatre in downtown Kingsport.
LampLight Theatre will present the funny and heartwarming “In the Valley,” an Appalachian musical retelling of the story of Job, every weekend through Sept. 25.
Show times are Fridays at 7 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 and 7 p.m.; and Sundays at 3 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for senior adults and $10 for students. Doors open one hour prior to the show. Children 5 and under are admitted free. A dinner theatre add-on option is available on Saturday, Sept. 17.
“In the Valley” is a 1920s retelling of the story of Job in the familiar setting of the Appalachian Mountains. Job is represented by a young woman named Johanna. Her mother and coalmining father, Bella and Zeke, instilled their love for God and family into Johanna and her three younger siblings. Their unofficial “Mamaw” Ruby always brings herbal remedies and laughter into their home.
Despite their financial situation, Johanna is set to have a bright future in front of her with a scholarship to school and her fiancé, Ben, by her side. Johanna has countless reasons to praise God for His blessings, until tragedy hits and her life is drastically changed forever. Will Johanna continue to sing how great God is, even when things have all gone wrong? Can she continue standing for God when some of those closest to her begin accusing her of secret sins?
Thankfully, the God on the mountaintop is also the God “In the Valley.”
Writer and director Stephanie Davidson says she was inspired by a couple of things to create this production: “I can’t help but to look at the beautiful backdrop that we live in and think about our rich mountain heritage. And secondly, how the stories in the Bible are more than just stories of the past. They are still relevant today. So, I chose to combine those two elements and hope that people will see that our God from the Bible is still the same God today.”
The poignant musical features old hymns and bluegrass music sure to be audience favorites, but it will also include original music.
LampLight Theatre is located at 140 Broad St. in downtown Kingsport.
For reservations and information, contact the LampLight box office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 423-343-1766 or online at www.lamplighttheatre.com.