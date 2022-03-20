Submitted by Steve Harris
JONESBOROUGH — An all-years reunion for Lamar High School classmates will be held Saturday, April 30, at Cherokee Creek Farms, located at 359 Taylor Bridge Road in Jonesborough.
The event will start at 4 p.m. with social time to meet and catch up with classmates, teachers and friends of Lamar High School. From 5:45 to 6:45 p.m., classmates from each graduating year will gather for a barbecue meal. The rest of the evening, there will be live entertainment and plenty of time to enjoy reminiscing with classmates and friends about all the good times at Lamar High School.
The cost for evening is $35 per person or $65 per couple. Reservations and payment must be received by April 25.
According to the Washington County (TN) Department of Records Management and Archives, Lamar served as a high school from 1912 to 1971. In 1932, the original frame structure was razed, and a brick building was built and later enlarged in 1939 and 1950. It existed until 1998, although high schools were consolidated in 1971 to form David Crockett High School. Lamar Elementary continued to use the building until 1998 when a new building was built.
For additional information about the reunion or to obtain a registration form, visit the Facebook site at Lamar HS Reunion, JONESBOROUGH, TN All Years.
If you need assistance with obtaining the form or registering, you may also contact one of the following individuals: Wanda Henley at 859-582-4207; Roger Henley at 859-200-7567 or by email at rhen46@bellsout.net; Marsha Evans Barnett at 423-220-7832 or by email at marshabarnett1950@icloud.com; or Steve Harris at 423-741-2222 or by email at tnreatlro@hotmail.com.