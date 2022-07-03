At the end of each school year, the Kiwanis Club of Kingsport and the Cosmopolitan Kiwanis Club arrange for the presentation of scholarship and sports-manship awards at several schools in Kingsport.
The awards are presented to deserving students in elementary, middle and high schools. The students who receive these awards are chosen by each school using the criteria set forth by each individual school.
Typically, awards are for highest grade point average, sportsmanship or outstanding citizenship.
The Kiwanis Club purchases an individual plaque and presents it to each recipient during the end of the year program at the school. A permanent plaque of the recipients of the Kiwanis award is maintained at each school.
Following are the award recipients: (1) Thomas Jefferson Elementary: Ashlyn Cline and Brennen Rowe (Citizenship); (2) Andrew Johnson Elementary: Elizabeth Kaldaderon, Hadley Hill, Brentley Marsh, Ryan Brown, Kalee Jobe; (3) John Adams Elementary: Candace Smith (Citizenship); (4) John F. Kennedy Elementary: Mason Dykes (Outstanding Student); (5) Theodore Roosevelt Elementary: Sara Brown; (6) Andrew Jackson Elementary: Katy Lane; (7) Abraham Lincoln Elementary: Autumn Maynard; (8) St. Dominic Catholic School: Caden Moore; (9) John Sevier Middle School: Carlee Cradic, London Williams, Cameron Roberts; (10) Ross N. Robinson Middle School: Elizabeth Anne Williamson; (11) Dobyns-Bennett High School: Rishita Vutukuri (High Grade Point Average); (12) West Ridge High School: Bailey Ferrell, Lauren Richardson.