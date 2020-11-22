Executive Director Jud Teague of Visit Kingsport recently recognized Kiwanis Club of Kingsport for a $5,000 donation to the Miracle League Field (located at Brickyard Park).
This is just one example of projects supported by Kiwanians in the community. Members hosted the annual Darrell Rice/Kingsport Kiwanis Golf Tournament in early October. It is the primary fundraising event for the club.
The approximately $29,000 raised will fund various projects to benefit children in the Kingsport community. To learn more about the Kiwanis Club of Kingsport, visit www.kingsportkiwanis.org.