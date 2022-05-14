KINGSPORT — The Kiwanis Club of Kingsport is sponsoring a new chapter of Kiwanis Builders Club at Sullivan Heights Middle School. It also sponsors a Builders Club at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport.
Builders Club is the largest service organization for middle school and junior high students with more than 45,000 members worldwide. Members learn to work together and develop servant-leader skills as they serve their school and community.
Builders Club is a student-led community service organization that operates under school regulations and draws its members from the student body. Builders Club is structured on the local club level but is supported by the Kiwanis International Office in Indianapolis, Indiana, which provides guidelines, programs, educational resources and recognition opportunities.
Members of the Kiwanis Club of Kingsport recently presented the new chapter charter and installed new officers for the Builders Club at Sullivan Heights Middle School. The officers are Zoe McCarthy, president; Josie Matney, vice president; Giavanna Neal, secretary; and Connor Wallace and Emily McCarthy, treasurers. New member certificates were presented to members Abbigail Donelson, Trinitee Richardson and Paislyn Shrock.
Kim Frederick and Charles Nitschke from the Kiwanis Club of Kingsport also presented framed membership certificates to members of the Builders Club at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport.
Kiwanis Club members also assisted the Builders Club of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport with a fundraising project for Petworks Animal Services in Kingsport.
Member donations totaled $400, which was used by Builders Club members to purchase supplies for the animal shelter. Students personally delivered the supplies.