The Kiwanis Club of Kingsport presented grants to four local organizations during the month of April, including (clockwise from top left) H.O.P.E., the Roosevelt Elementary School Business Teacher Association, CASA and Family Promise of Greater Kingsport.
On April 9, Kiwanis President Pat Shull presented a $500 check to Stella Robinette, founder and president of H.O.P.E. Serving youth ages 11 to 19, H.O.P.E. — which stands for Help Our Potential Evolve — works year-round to offer programs and activities that teach life and leadership skills designed to help kids become all they can be.
On April 16, the Roosevelt Elementary School BTA was presented a check for $1,500. Accepting the check was Philip Wright, school principal, and Vanessa Bennett, executive director of Operations and Talent Development at the Kingsport Chamber. The Business Teacher Association was created for Roosevelt Elementary School in conjunction with the Kingsport Chamber’s Project Hope. The BTA is made up of community business leaders and others who have united to make a difference in the lives of the students and to show appreciation to the staff.
On April 23, Kiwanian Jon Peters presented a check for $500 to Monika Williams for Family Promise. The Family Promise program brings shelter, meals, and support services to homeless families with minor children.
On April 30, representatives from Sullivan County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) received a check for $500. Those representing CASA at the check presentation included Lynda Fontaine, board member; Mary Shull, board member; Mary Kilpatrick, executive director; and Chris Scissom, president.