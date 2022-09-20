KINGSPORT — Thirteen-year-old Jayla Beaty was at a birthday party for her cousin when she realized how some often gently used items get pushed aside in playrooms and closet shelves when people receive new items as gifts.
With the floods that devasted Eastern Kentucky still fresh on her mind, she decided those items could — and should — be put to good use.
Her idea was that someone should gather toys and donate them to the children of Kentucky, many of whom have lost everything in the recent flooding. Students Helping Students, how amazing that could be.
Jayla made a presentation about the potential project to the board of directors of the Kiwanis Club of Kingsport (www.kingsportkiwanis.org). The Kiwanis organization is dedicated to improving the lives of children one community at a time. So, the Kiwanis Board unanimously voted to support the project.
Don Royston, president of the local club, reached out to Jim Gazay, who serves as the vice governor of the Kiwanis KY-TN District, to see if other Kiwanis clubs in Kentucky could be involved. Because most people impacted by the floods are currently living in shelters, the group will wait and deliver donations later in the year — when families have been able to return to a home.
Plans are in the works for Kiwanis Clubs in Kentucky to assist with the distribution of donations during November and December.
That means the Kiwanis Club of Kingsport — and interested members of the community — will have several weeks to collect donations and make sure the project is a success.
Donations of the following items are being accepted by Kiwanis Club members: toys for all ages; electronic or technology items for older kids; clothing (new or clean, gently used items, such as shirts, pants, socks, underwear, winter coats, hats, gloves, mittens, and winter clothing). Organizers urge folks to consider new or gently used items; no broken items, please.
Because Jayla is related to Mountaineer Tile’s co-owner Ronnie Melott, the company will act as a drop-off spot for the project. Donations may be dropped off at Mountaineer Tile, 1001 N. Eastman Road, Suite C, Kingsport (opposite end of the post office) any Monday through Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Anyone with questions may call 423-765-1733.