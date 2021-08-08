Editor’s note: Congratulations to our third weekly winner, Lori Ensor. As a weekly winner, Lori will receive an annual membership pass to Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium. Everyone who enters is eligible for weekly prizes; a random monthly prize drawing, the next of which will be held Aug. 23; and the grand prize. Visit contests.timesnews.net to share your ‘I Am Bays Mountain’ story today.
'Around the World in 50 Bays'
By Lori Ensor
On Ivanhoe Street in Sullivan Gardens, the summers of the 1980s were long, lazy and simple. My grandparents kept us while my parents worked. My family lived in Bloomingdale. The long ride from Page to Ivanhoe felt like an eternity. When I could see the mountain, I knew we were starting to get close.
Some days luck would strike. My aunt would take us swimming at the Moose Lodge at the base of Bays. Other days we would go to Bays Mountain Park and visit the nature center. I could barely contain my excitement during the drive up past the guard shack.
The exhibits made biology so tangible and made mundane natural occurrences exciting and relatable. Who knew the inside of a termite mound looked like that? Wow, an ostrich egg is THAT big? Yes, the most dangerous animal on earth is a human being.
My first love of science and nature was born right there. I wanted to learn about everything and soak it all in.
My mother was a local expert in fish husbandry and was asked to help build and curate the aquarium area on the lower level. I frequented the park with her as many visits were made through my childhood years. I hiked the trails and made it to the top of the fire tower. I forever wondered how on earth the dam was built. I made friends with the animals, the bugs, the flowers and the birds.
Many school field trips were taken where I played the role of tour guide to the kids who had never visited. Solo visits were made as a teenager to walk by the lake and reflect on existence and wonder where does life go from here? Later on, my family moved to Church Hill — way on the other side of the mountain.
I had the advantage of experiencing the mountain’s majesty from all angles as I grew. It was a physical beacon to me in a geographical sense but more importantly a spiritual one. To me, it has been my place that I know. Bays Mountain Park has been around as long as I have been alive. I have never known a world without it!
After high school graduation, I continued to the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and graduated with a degree in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology. My career has taken me all over the southern United States, from jobs in the oilfield industry to wetlands research in the Everglades.
The same unsettled feeling that made my young self yearn to move away from Kingsport was similar to the feeling that nagged me to return. I missed the feeling of HOME.
Today, I beam with the same joy and excitement when I visit the park with my own children. Now, I am their tour guide! It is my hope they develop the same sense of reverence and awe of nature I experienced at their age. It is special to take them to the place I have always loved.
Life has taken me on a journey away from here and back. Now, as I drive down the road, I can look to the sky and see Bays Mountain. I feel my pulse slow, and a sense of calm comes over me. That’s how I know I made it. Safely home.