For many, terminal illness is a vague, tragic concept. However, for countless people across the country — including hundreds of thousands of children — it is a daily reality. Chloe, a teenager in Kingsport, Tennessee, is one of those people.
Recently, Make-A-Wish East Tennessee granted her wish to meet YouTube personality MatPat. Fourteen-year-old Chloe loves gaming, movies, anime and cartoons. MatPat and his Game Theorists’ YouTube channel discusses many of those topics, making it one of her favorites.
MatPat is the online screen name for Matthew Patrick. MatPat is the creator and narrator of the YouTube series, “The Game Theorists” (better known as Game Theory). He discusses video games and the gaming industry. He’s also created two spinoff channels focusing on film and food.
Granting the wish virtually allowed Chloe to enjoy meeting her favorite online celebrity safely and creatively during the pandemic.
“The fact that you guys put so much effort into your research is why it’s so good,” Chloe said, of why she loves the Game Theory show.
Chloe also had some advice for MatPat and his co-host Stephanie. She suggested they watch and discuss some of her top programs: “The Owl House” and “Blue Exorcist.” MatPat and Stephanie were excited to hear her input, especially since they’ve been spending a lot of time watching shows during the pandemic and needed new material.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced Make-A-Wish foundations across the country to drastically change the way they address wishes, especially wishes that focus around travel or meeting a celebrity. Virtual celebrity wishes are becoming more popular and have proven to be an excellent, and oftentimes better, way to interact with a celebrity. The virtual format not only ensured the safety of Chloe, MatPat and Stephanie, but also made it possible for Chloe to spend nearly an hour with them — something that might not have been possible during a face-to-face meeting at a trade show or public appearance.
Chloe will also receive a video copy of the experience.
Make-A-Wish East Tennessee is an independent nonprofit affiliated with Make A Wish America. It granted its first wish in 1988 and has granted 1,500 wishes with the support of local donors and volunteers.
The coronavirus pandemic and related travel or crowd restrictions have resulted in the postponement of more than 50 wishes in East Tennessee. Yet, the organization is still working to bring hope to children by granting the wishes that are possible right now. To make a donation or volunteer with Make-A-Wish East Tennessee, visit the website at etn.wish.org.