KINGSPORT — Photographers, it’s time to show off your best shots.
The Kingsport Spring Spectacular Photography Contest and Exhibition marks 20 years strong in 2022, and organizer Ann Fortney is looking for the best of the best in four levels of competition.
“I created this event in 2002, as part of the Railgrass Arts and Crafts Festival and kept it going after the festival dissolved,,” Fortney said. “It started out downtown in the fall, changed its name to the Kingsport Fall Spectacular, then a few years later, moved to the Main Art Gallery in the Kingsport Renaissance Center and, due to the change in seasons, became the Kingsport Spring Spectacular.”
All the while, the goals have remained the same: to promote interest and fun in the ever-growing art of photography and to provide a quality competition for amateurs and professionals alike, including the young and young-at-heart in the area and beyond.
During the 20 years she’s organized the show, Fortney says she’s watched photographers come in as youth or amateur photographers and go on to have photographs published in magazines or exhibits of their works displayed in galleries. Photographers from 10 different states have entered during the event’s first two decades.
About the contest
There are four levels of competition: Youth, Amateur, Proficient and, new this year, Masters.
The new masters’ level of competition includes participants Fortney chooses to compete, based on the skills and number of times they have placed over the years. “I have been wanting to create a masters’ level for several years, but I needed to find a sponsor to help back this level,” Fortney said. “Last year, I had a judge who saw the potential and why I wanted to create this level. They stepped forward and offered to sponsor the whole level and all the categories in it.”
A photographer must enter in proficient if they sell or offer to sell their photography or regularly compete in and have photographs place first, second or third in competition. A photographer should compete as an amateur if none of the guidelines for proficient apply. Anyone who is not selling or offering to sell their work; doesn’t place first, second or third in contests regularly; or is just beginning to shoot photographs and learning skills would enter as amateurs.
The youth category is for photographers 14 years of age and younger. There are no children too young, Fortney says. If they can hold a camera and take a photo, they can enter. She encourages parents to buy their kids a simple point-and-shoot camera to let them play and learn. It is easy to operate at any age, she said. “I have seen some unique photographs that are from a child’s point of view.”
Each of the adult levels includes competition in both color and monochrome in three categories: nature, pictorial and the Carrie Penley Special Theme. Nature photography is defined simply as that which has nothing manmade in it. Photography showing still life, set flower arrangements, mounted specimens, museums, habitats or groups, artificially produced hybrid plants or domestic animals, including farm animals, horticultural varieties of plants must be entered in pictorial. Any photograph can be categorized as pictorial.
The Carrie Penley Special Theme category honors Fortney’s mother, Carrie, who loved scavenger hunts, especially photographic hunts. This year’s theme is “Songs.” Photographs need to depict songs in them. Some examples include a hound dog for “Hound Dog,” a yellow ribbon on an oak tree for “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Around the Old Oak Tree,” green apples for “Little Green Apples,” someone in the rain for “Raindrops Are Falling on My Head.” Creativity is key in this category.
How to enter
To qualify for the show, the original image must have been made by the entrant. Images may be digitally altered, and artwork or graphics created by the entrant may be incorporated, so long as the photographic content remains predominant. Judges want to see camera skills, not computer skills.
Photographs/prints must be no smaller than 8-by-10-inches and no larger than 16-by-20-inches in size. They must be mounted on mounting board or foam-core board (available at matting/frame stores, hobby stores, etc.). Entries need not be framed, though metal hangers or clips and a 1-to-2-inch strip of Velcro on all four sides is required. The photographic entries will be hung on a carpeted wall in the gallery during the exhibition. Matting, which is not required, is at the discretion of the entrant. Each photo entry must have an application form filled out and attached to the back.
There is a non-refundable entry fee of $5 per print with no limit to the number of entries. All entry fees are used for the prizes and awards reception.
Applications are available in stores throughout the region, on the website at www.penjaccphoto.com and by email if you contact Fortney at anniepenjacc2@aol.com. More details can be found on the Facebook page at: Kingsport Spring Spectacular Photography Contest and Exhibition.
The contest portion of the event opens Monday, April 25, with entries accepted at The Atrium Gallery on the second floor of the Kingsport Renaissance Center (1200 E. Center St.) every Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays, April 30 and May 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The deadline to enter is May 7 at 4 p.m.
Anyone living outside the region may ship entries to Ann Fortney/Penjacc Productions, 154 W. Wanola Avenue, Kingsport, TN 37660. Be sure to ship early enough to arrive by the deadline.
Awards and exhibition
Monetary prizes and ribbons are awarded in all classes and each category. The exception will be with the youth class, where (due to the number of entries, all are grouped and judged together). Prizes are awarded for first, second, third and Best of Show, with ribbons for honorable mentions. A People’s Choice Award will also be given. “The Jerry Penley I Love the Blue Ridge/Appalachians” Award honors Fortney’s father. It is awarded to a photograph (entered in any category) that is taken in the Blue Ridge/Appalachian region.
Six judges with an extensive knowledge and experience in photography are invited to judge the contest. Judging is open to the public to watch and will be at the Kingsport Renaissance Center on Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. until finished. The exhibition will open Sunday, May 22, with an awards reception from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Main Gallery and Atrium Gallery of the Kingsport Renaissance Center.
This year’s sponsors include: Adventure Time Hot Air Ballooning, Allison Outdoor Advertising, Blue Ridge Properties, Eastman Camera Club, Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Hardee’s of Kingsport, Holston Valley Broadcasting Corp., Kingsport Art Guild, Kingsport Imaging, Systems, Inc., Kingsport Renaissance Center, Kingsport Times News, Mac’s Medicine Mart, MyCroft Signs, Spivey, King & Spivey, LLP, and Stir Fry Café.
Visit Kingsport Spring Spectacular Photography Contest and Exhibitionon on Facebook, email anniepenjacc2@aol.com or call/text at 423-914-5453.