The Kingsport Spring Spectacular Photography Contest and Exhibition is back for its 19th consecutive year and your chance to enter is just over a week away.
Event organizer Ann Fortney hopes the event, one of the few that went on despite the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, will be bigger and better than ever this year.
“I never gave up on being able to have the event (in 2020). I kept pushing a deadline and everything fell into place little by little, and the event happened when other events were not able to,” Fortney said. “I am excited this year. I’m getting a lot of people calling and emailing for applications.”
Applications and contest rules are available at area photo labs, matting and framing shops, hobby and craft stores, some gift and specialty stores, and online at www.penjaccphoto.com.
Fortney created the Kingsport Spring Spectacular Photography Contest and Exhibition in 2002 as part of a festival; the event later grew to stand on its own.
Her intention for the contest and exhibition is, and always has been, to promote interest and fun in the ever-growing art of photography. In doing so, she wants to recognize those efforts by providing a quality competition for amateur and professional photographers of all ages from the greater Appalachian Highlands region and beyond. Photographers from 10 states have been represented in the contest over the years.
Over the years, she says, she’s “watched many photographers come in as youth or amateur photographers, and now are having their photographs published in magazines.”
How it works
There are three levels of competition: Youth, Amateur and Proficient.
A photographer who is 14 years of age or younger is eligible to compete in the Youth level. “No children are too young. If they can hold a camera and take a photo, they can enter,” said Fortney, who has had youth as young as 4 and 5 years of age enter. She encourages parents to buy their kids a simple point-and-shoot camera to play with and learn on. “It is easy for them to operate at any age. I have seen some unique photographs from a child’s view,” she added.
A photographer must enter in Proficient if he/she sells or offers to sell their photography, or regularly competes and has photographs place first, second or third.
A photographer should compete as an Amateur if none of the guidelines for proficient apply. In other words, you qualify as an amateur if: you’re not selling or offering to sell your photography, you don’t place first, second or third in contests regularly; or you are just beginning to shoot photographs and are learning the skills.
Each level of competition features three categories: Nature, Pictorial and Carrie Penley Special Theme.
Nature photography is defined simply as that which has nothing manmade in it at all. Photography showing still life, set flower arrangements, mounted specimens, museums, habitats or groups, artificially produced hybrid plants or domestic animals, including farm animals, and horticultural varieties of plants are not accepted in the nature category and must be entered in Pictorial. Any photograph can be pictorial, including some nature photos.
“If you are not sure if a photograph qualifies as nature, enter it in pictorial,” Fortney recommends.
The Carrie Penley Special Theme category honors Fortney’s mother, a woman who loved scavenger hunts, especially photographic hunts. Carrie supported her wanting to create the Kingsport Spring Spectacular Photography Contest and helped behind the scenes until her passing, when Ann named the category in her honor. Each year, there’s a new special theme category. This year’s theme is “Geometric Shapes.” Photographs need to depict geometric shapes in them. An ice cube, for instance, is one example. Or a flower may be a circle, while a tornado might be a cone. Fortney encourages the photographers to think outside the box and get creative with the category.
In all categories and skill levels, there are separate competitions for Color and Monochrome (Black and White).
Basic rules
• The original image must have been made by the entrant.
• Images may be altered digitally, and artwork or graphic created by the entrant may be incorporated so long as the photographic content predominates. “Remember, the judges want to see your camera skills not the skills of a computer,” Fortney said.
• Photographs must be no smaller than 8-by-10-inch and no larger than 16-by-20-inch in size.
• Entries must be mounted on mounting board or foam-core board (available at matting/frame stores, hobby shops, etc.). Though there is no need to frame entries or put metal hangers or clips on photographs, a 1-to-2-inch strip of Velcro (be sure to use the hook side) is required on all four sides because photographic entries are hung on a carpeted wall during the exhibition. Matting is at the discretion of the entrant, including color and style of matting. Photos do not have to be matted but must be mounted.
• Each photo entry must have an application form attached to the back of the entry.
• There is a non-refundable entry fee of $5 per entry. All entry fees are used for the prizes and awards reception.
• There is no limit to the number of prints one individual can enter.
Anyone interested in entering needs to read the application for all the conditions of entry and rules for submission of entries.
Awards and prizes
Monetary prizes and ribbons are awarded in all classes and each category, except for the youth division. Due to fewer entries, youth entries are all grouped and judged together. The prizes are for first, second and third place and Best of Show. There will be ribbons for Honorable Mentions.
The People’s Choice Award, selected by visitors who view the exhibition, is awarded in June. Voting ends at 3 p.m., June 13.
There is also one special award, “The Jerry Penley I Love the Blue Ridge/Appalachians” Award, named for Fortney’s father. He loved and lived his life photographing the Blue Ridge/Appalachian Region. Photographs for this award are entered in the normal categories, and participants mark the box on the application form indicating they want to be judged in this special category. All photos entered in it must be taken in the Blue Ridge/Appalachian Region to be considered.
How to enter
The contest opens April 26. Entries will be accepted at Rainbow’s End Floral and Gift Shop, 214 E. Center St. in Kingsport, on weekdays, April 26 through May 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, May 1 and May 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Anyone living outside the region may ship their entries to Ann Fortney/Penjacc Productions, 154 W. Wanola Ave., Kingsport, TN 37660, but be sure to ship early enough to arrive by the deadline. The deadline to enter is 3 p.m., Saturday, May 8.
Judging will be held May 15.
Fortney invites three judges (kept secret until the day of the judging) with extensive knowledge and experience in photography to judge the photographs each year. Judging is open to public viewing and will be held at the Kingsport Renaissance Center from 10 a.m. until finished on May 15.
May 23-June 29: Exhibition Dates
The exhibit will be on display during normal business hours at the Renaissance Center’s Kingsport Art Guild & Atrium galleries from May 23 through June 29.
This year’s event sponsors include: Adventure Time Hot Air Ballooning, Allison Outdoor Advertising, Eastman Camera Club, Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Hardee’s of Kingsport, Holston Valley Broadcasting Corp., Kingsport Art Guild, Kingsport Imaging, Systems, Inc., Kingsport Renaissance Center, Kingsport Times News, Mac’s Medicine Mart, MyCroft Signs, Rainbow’s End Floral and Gift Shop, Spivey, King & Spivey, LLP, Stir Fry Café and The Loafer. To learn more, follow the Kingsport Spring Spectacular Photography Contest and Exhibition on Facebook, email Fortney at anniepenjacc2@aol.com, or call her at (423) 914-5453.