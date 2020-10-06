Submitted by Mary Addington
Kingsport’s Long Island Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution is not allowing the COVID-19 pandemic to keep it from fulfilling its DAR mission: patriotism, education and historic preservation.
Chapter Regent Jackie Rhoten organized a drive-thru service project to collect items donated by chapter members to benefit veterans at Mountain Home VA Hospital, students at Kingsport’s John Sevier Middle School and a deployed female soldier.
The group gathered winter hats, socks, gloves, crossword and word seek books, calendars, magazines, personal hygiene products, art supplies and birdseed for veterans at Mountain Home in Johnson City. Those items will be delivered by Deputy Representative Kim Livaditis.
Project Patriot Chair Donna LeBlanc will be mailing lip balm, socks, chewing gum, magazines, powdered drinks and personal hygiene items to the group’s adopted female soldier.
Rhoten will deliver personal hygiene items to the local middle school for distribution to students.
Long Island Daughters are striving to meet and fulfill the “Rise and Shine for America” theme set forth by President General Denise Doring VanBuren of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. The chapter plans to carry out more projects supporting patriotism, education and historic preservation in the near future.