Submitted by Susie Pedersen
KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s Jane Henry received the 2021 Governor’s Volunteer Star Award for Sullivan County at a ceremony in Nashville on Feb. 13 for her work as chair of AveNew, the drug education and prevention initiative of United Way of Greater Kingsport.
The ceremony honoring 121 volunteers was hosted by Volunteer Tennessee, a bipartisan board that encourages volunteerism and community service throughout the state. The event serves to not only recognize these extraordinary citizens but to also encourage others to make a difference across Tennessee.
AveNew is a community drug education and prevention coalition in Kingsport, striving to create a healthy and safe community free of substance misuse.
As the 2021 chair of AveNew, Henry worked creatively to bring together diverse sectors of the community to look at ways to raise community awareness, increase access to evidence-based prevention education, reduce stigma surrounding substance use and recovery, and connect individuals to available services and resources.
The Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards is an initiative from Volunteer Tennessee that seeks to recognize outstanding volunteers from each of Tennessee’s 95 counties. With the program now in its 13th year, participating counties conduct a call for nominations and recognize one outstanding youth and one outstanding adult volunteer.
The Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards also recognizes one business and one nonprofit from each of Tennessee’s three Grand Regions for their outstanding community involvement and service.
To learn more about AveNew and United Way of Greater Kingsport, visit the website at www.AveNewTN.org or contact Susie Pedersen at spedersen@uwaykpt.org or by phone at 423-378-3409, ext. 18. You can also visit www.uwaykpt.org.