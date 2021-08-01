Submitted by Jeff Beverly
The Sertoma Club takes its very name from the words “service to mankind.” Club members pride themselves on making it a daily goal in their lives.
Each year, Sertoma Club of Kingsport honors one outstanding community servant or volunteer — an individual who has given unselfishly of themselves to help others — with its prestigious Service to Mankind Award. Presented since 1955, it is the highest honor the club bestows to a non-Sertoma member.
The purpose of the award is to acknowledge outstanding service in the community. Community members and nonprofit agencies are invited to nominate deserving individuals, and a panel of non-Sertoman judges read and rate each nominee to select the Service to Mankind honoree.
This year, that honor belongs to Kingsport’s Gail Preslar.
Gail was nominated for the 2020-2021 Service to Mankind Award by the Friends of the Kingsport Public Library. During its July meeting, Sertoma Club of Kingsport presented Gail with a plaque and a $500 check in her honor to the Friends of the Kingsport Public Library.
In their nomination letter, Friends’ officers Beth Geno (president) and Rick Currie (vice president) highlighted the many agencies and individuals who benefit from Gail’s vast and ongoing service to mankind.
According to the letter, Gail earned a master’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and came to Kingsport in 1977 to work as a librarian in Eastman’s business and research library. She soon began volunteering in the community. When she retired at the end of 2011, her volunteer activities became practically full-time.
She has served on numerous nonprofit boards, often in leadership positions, including The Shepherd Center, Kingsport Library Commission, Arts Council of Greater Kingsport, Renaissance Center, Rascals Teen Center, Leadership Kingsport, Move to Kingsport Council, Dobyns-Bennett Choral Boosters, Sullivan County Imagination Library, Friends of the Kingsport Public Library and First Book — Greater Kingsport. She led Girl Scout Troop 450 from 1990 to 2002. She’s also an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Kingsport.
A hands-on volunteer, Gail has been the “chief biscuit maker” for First Broad Street United Methodist Church’s Friendship Diner since shortly after it began in 1997. She also directs the team of volunteers who prepare and serve the breakfast and clean up when it’s finished. From middle school Sunday School class and other youth work to “Terrific Tuesdays,” a program for the children and youth of the area around Kingsport Community United Methodist Church, and First Broad Street’s participation in Family Promise, a program sponsored by area churches which provides shelter and food for homeless families, Gail is active in a wide variety of church missions. She is also active in United Methodist Women, having served as president and now as vice president.
Her community service doesn’t stop there. She also works one-on-one to help others, providing individual instruction to students at Roosevelt and Jackson elementary schools, and serving as a reading tutor for the Literacy Council of Greater Kingsport. She even delivers Meals on Wheels.
Yet, “her most time-consuming activity involves an annual used book sale,” the nomination letter reads.
Gail led the American Association of University Women’s Book Fair from 1981 to 1985 and from 2006 to 2011. Now a project of Friends of the Library and First Book, the book fair provides tens of thousands of books and raises approximately $30,000 each year. The proceeds are split between the Friends of the Library and First Book, which uses the funds to buy new books for children. The Friends provide the Kingsport Public Library with items not covered by public funds, such as matching funds for grants, the purchase of public computers and laptops for computer classes, teen furniture, and expenses for staff to attend professional conferences.
“Gail works countless hours year-round receiving donated books, sorting, pricing, and boxing them for storage, and directing the volunteers that put on the book fair,” Geno states in the letter. “Without doubt, Gail Preslar has and continues to give unselfishly of her time, talent, energy and resources to be of Service to Mankind.”