Submitted by Emily Griffey
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Public Library will host a number of events this month for children and adults. Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and masks are recommended for all indoor events.
FOR CHILDREN
• March is National Craft Month. Children in grades K-5 are invited to the Kingsport Public Library every Tuesday in March to do a different craft. The craft events are free and open to the public; no signup is required. Events will take place in the library’s auditorium on Tuesdays from 4-5 p.m.
• Preschool Storytime on Tuesdays and Two’s Storytime on Thursdays is held at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. Limited to 20 people. Call 423-229-9366 for details.
• Lapsit Storytime is back! Join Mrs. Kyndra for Lapsit Storytime in the library’s auditorium every Thursday morning in March starting at 9:30 a.m. This program is ideal for newborns through 24 months. Limited to 20 people.
• Babies and toddlers are invited to the “Put Me in the Zoo” event on March 7 from 4 to 6 p.m. Hop, slither or crawl to this celebration of zoo animals. There’ll be lots of crafts and games to enjoy at this indoor event.
• Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to two craft classes in March: Basic Origami on March 10 and Basic Crochet on March 31. Both events will take place in the library’s auditorium from 4 to 5 p.m. All supplies will be provided.
• Love video games? Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to come play Super Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros or Splatoon during the library’s Teen Gaming Hour on March 17 at 4 p.m. There will also be computers set up for retro arcade games and Roblox.
• STEM Club, open to students in grades K-5, meets March 21 at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. This month, participants will learn about the very basics of coding through a game of trust and a couple of fun crafts.
• Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to celebrate National Waffle Day on March 24 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the library’s “Will It Waffle?” event. Participants will try making different foods in a waffle maker to see if they will waffle. All supplies are provided.
FOR ADULTS
• The Kingsport Book Fair, sponsored by Friends of the Kingsport Public Library and First Book of Greater Kingsport, wraps up Sunday, March 6, with its $10 bag sale. The fair will be open from 12:45-5 p.m. at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium. Admission is free.
• Green and Growing gardening seminars, sponsored by Keep Kingsport Beautiful and the Kingsport Public Library, will be held March 10 and March 17 from noon to 1 p.m. in the library auditorium. The March 10 program will be “Three-Season Gardening” with Earl Hocken. The March 17 program will be “Edible Landscaping” with Christy Shivell. Both events are free.
• Tea & Totes, a free program celebrating Women’s History Month, will be held March 12 from 3-5 p.m. in the library auditorium. Adults, ages 18 and up, are invited to come decorate tote bags and drink tea.
• The Model City Murlocs WoW Classic Social Guild meets Saturdays from 8-10 p.m. on the Ashkandi service (Alliance side). Join in on discord at discord.gg/PzGXxMX.
To check out other upcoming events and library offerings, visit kingsportlibrary.org. Or call 423-229-9489.