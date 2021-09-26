Submitted by Emily Griffey
The Kingsport Public Library has several upcoming events tied to the fall season.
• The annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest begins Oct. 1. Contestants of all ages are welcome to show off their pumpkin-decorating skills using craft materials, carvings or both. To enter, simply finish your pumpkin creation, take a picture, and email the photo to [email protected]. Submissions will be accepted from Oct. 1 until Oct. 18 at 11:59 p.m. Voting will take place via Google forms from Oct. 25 through Oct. 29. Winners will be announced on Halloween. Call 423-229-9489 for more details
• The Kingsport Public Library’s morning walking group meets in the library’s parking lot Tuesdays at 7:30 a.m. and gets moving with a walk downtown. Strollers, kids and friendly dogs are welcome. For details, call 423-224-2539.
• Storytime in the Park will be held every Tuesday and Thursday in October at 10:30 a.m. in Glen Bruce Park. All social distancing guidelines will be observed; limited to 15 families. Masks are recommended. Call 423-229-9366.
• Teens in grades 6 through 12 are invited to join the Kingsport Public Library in Glen Bruce Park for Creepy Crafts on Oct. 7 at 4 p.m. Participants will be decorating masquerade masks and making scareariums. All supplies are provided. The event is free, and advance registration is not required. Masks are recommended.
• Pick up a Halloween Card-Making Kit at the Kingsport Public Library starting Oct. 14, make your card at home and then send it to family and friends. Kits are available while supplies last.
• Test your knowledge of “Beetlejuice” at the library’s virtual Beetlejuice Trivia Night on Oct. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. A link to the Kahoot trivia will be posted on the library’s event calendar on the day of the event at www.kingsportlibrary.org.
• Teens in grades 6 through 12 are invited to decorate a haunted gingerbread house on Oct. 21 at 4 p.m. in Glen Bruce Park. All supplies are provided. This is a free event; registration is not required. Masks recommended.
• Outdoor STEM Club will meet Oct. 25 at 4 p.m. in Glen Bruce Park. Participants will be making spooky glow-in-the-dark slime, while also learning about the many different animals and plants that also glow in the dark. Outdoor STEM Club is open to students in grades K through 5. All social distancing guidelines will be observed; masks are recommended.
• Kingsport Public Library will be joining the festivities at the Downtown Kingsport Trick or Treat on the Street on Oct. 30 from noon to 2 p.m. The library staff will be in Glen Bruce Park handing out candy and having crafts available for all ages from preschool to adult.
All of the library’s outdoor events are held weather-permitting in Glen Bruce Park. For more information about the schedule, call 423-229-9366 or visit www.kingsportlibrary.org.