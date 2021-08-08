The Kingsport Public Library is offering a variety of youth activities — some in person, some virtual — this month.
Here’s a look at what’s on tap:
• Storytime in the Park is held (weather permitting) every Tuesday in August at 10:30 a.m. in Glen Bruce Park. The event is limited to 15 families. All social distancing guidelines will be observed; masks are recommended. Call (423) 229-9366 to learn more.
• Virtual Storytime is held every Thursday morning in August at 10:30 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page. Mrs. Kyndra brings her favorite picture books straight to your phone or tablet. Visit www.facebook.com/kingsportlibrary to tune in.
• The Outdoor STEM Club will meet Aug. 16 at 4 p.m. (weather permitting) in Glen Bruce Park to learn to build a cotton ball launcher and a catapult. The event is open to students in grades K through 5. All social distancing guidelines will be observed; masks are recommended.
• The library’s Teen Advisory Group will meet Aug. 19 at 4 p.m. in Glen Bruce Park to discuss teen events for fall and winter. The library is also seeking input on new items teens would like the library to add to its collection. Snacks will be provided. Attending the TAG meeting counts as one volunteer hour for teens. New members are always welcome. The program is open to students in grades 6 through 12.
Visit the website at www.kingsportlibrary.org or call (423) 229-9366 to learn more about these and other programs and events at the Kingsport Public Library.