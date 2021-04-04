Virtual events, as well as a few live offerings, highlight the April slate of activities at the Kingsport Public Library.
• The library is challenging members of the Kingsport community to read 75,000 minutes and complete fun outdoor activities this April during the Spring into Reading Challenge! Ready, Set, Bloom! Sign up today and get started: https://kingsportlibrary.beanstack.com/reader365
• Are your little ones missing storytime? Join the library on its Facebook page for Virtual Storytime every Tuesday and Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. Mrs. Kyndra brings her favorite picture books straight to your phone or tablet. Tune in each week at www.facebook.com/kingsportlibrary.
• Storytime in the Park will be held April 7 and April 21 (weather-permitting) at 10:30 a.m. in Glen Bruce Park. Mrs. Kyndra’s story-time themes will be rabbits on April 7 and bugs on April 21. All social distancing guidelines will be observed; limited to 15 families. Masks are required. For more information and to register, call (423) 229-9366.
• The Kingsport Public Library and Bays Mountain Park invite you to “Bug Out with Cicadas” on April 22 at 6:30 pm. Do you remember the last time cicadas reemerged? How loud they were? This year will mark the reemergence after 17 years of Brood X. Bays Mountain Park Ranger Bob Culler will be presenting a program from Bays Mountain via Google Meet to tell us all about cicadas. He will explain their life cycle, when we can expect to see them, what different types of cicadas exist, why some hatch at different frequencies, and what their purpose is in our area. Questions will be welcome at the virtual program. Visit the library’s event calendar at www.kingsportlibrary.org to access the Google Meeting link.
Are you feeling Sus? “Among Us Night” is April 23 at 7 p.m. Open to all ages, players can join the library’s discord channel to receive session codes and debate who to send into the lava: discord.gg/PzGXxMX.
Kingsport Public Library and Elizabethton Public Library invite readers to an evening with New York Times best-selling Young Adult authors Ruta Sepetys and Sharon Cameron on April 27 at 7 p.m. via Facebook Live. Access the Facebook event here: https://fb.me/e/1XJn5OeDB
Minecraft Night is April 27 from 8 to 10 p.m. Join on Discord, discord.gg/PzGXxMX, to chat, play and access the realm link. All ages are welcome. Please note: This event will only work for individuals running Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.