Submitted by Emily Griffey
The Kingsport Public Library offers a variety of activities for all ages throughout the month of July.
• The 2021 Summer Reading Program runs through July 23. The library will have activities, prizes and events for all ages throughout July. Visit www.kingsportlibrary.org to learn more about the program and sign up to participate.
• Join the Kingsport Public Library on its Facebook page for Virtual Storytime every Thursday morning in July at 10:30 a.m. Mrs. Kyndra brings her favorite picture books straight to your phone or tablet. Visit www.facebook.com/kingsportlibrary to tune in.
• Outdoor STEM Club meets on July 12 at 4 p.m. in Glen Bruce Park. We will be doing experiments looking at the reaction between baking soda and vinegar, as well as hydrogen peroxide and yeast. Open to students in grades K through 5. All social distancing guidelines will be observed; masks are recommended.
• Storytime in the Park will be held July 13 and July 27 at 10:30 a.m. in Glen Bruce Park. All social distancing guidelines will be observed; masks are recommended. It is limited to 15 families. Call (423) 229-9366 to learn more.
• On July 14, the library will host a read-a-thon in Glen Bruce Park from 9 a.m. until noon. Though geared for students in grades K through 5, the events are open to the whole family. Links to the virtual meeting space are available on the event calendar at www.kingportlibrary.org.
• Teens, in grades 6-12, are invited to an afternoon of crafts on July 15 at 4 p.m. as we make sea-themed keychains and animal-themed tote bags participants get to paint. The event is open to teens, grades 6 through 12. It is a free event; registration is not required. In the event of bad weather, the event will be moved to July 22.
All in-person events are held weather permitting with proper social distancing required and masks recommended.
Call (423) 229-9366 or visit www.kingsportlibrary.org to learn more.