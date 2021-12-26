Submitted by Emily Griffey
The Kingsport Public Library is offering plenty of wintertime activities for area youth. All social distancing guidelines will be observed at in-person events, and masks are recommended.
• Storytime continues in December with Preschool Storytime on Tuesdays and Two’s Storytime on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. Programs are limited to 20 people. Anyone interested can call the library at 423-229-9366 to learn more.
• Students in grades 6-12 are invited to join the library’s Tiny Art Show. Pick up a 4-by-4-inch canvas from the Teen Desk starting Jan. 3 and return it by Jan. 31 to have your work displayed in the library during February. You can create the art at home with your own supplies, or join others on Jan. 20 from 4 to 5 p.m. to use the library’s supplies.
• Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to “Sew with Me: Breakfast” on Jan. 13 at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. The group will be sewing small plush pancakes or eggs out of felt. All supplies are provided. This is a free event; registration is not required.
• Dungeons & Dragons for Beginners will offer newcomers an introduction to the adventure of fantasy tabletop role-playing games, starting Jan. 18 at 5 p.m. Join other new players to learn the basics, one step at a time, once per week for six weeks. Limited to six players. Preregistration required. Characters and dice will be provided. Open to everyone ages 12 and older. To sign up, call 423-224-2539.
• STEM Club, open to students in grades K-5, meets on Jan. 24 at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Learn how to make invisible ink and how to reveal the secret message you create. While doing this experiment, participants will learn the fun side of chemical reactions.
Visit www.kingsportlibrary.org or call 423-229-9366 for a complete schedule.