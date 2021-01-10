The Kingsport Public Library has issued a challenge to community members.
From now through Jan. 31, the library will participate in Beanstack’s Fourth Annual Winter Reading Challenge, “Book Like Us,” sponsored by Simon and Schuster.
The library challenges the community to read for at least 100,000 minutes during the month and keep track of it at https://kingsportlibrary.beanstack.org/.
Thousands of libraries and schools across the nation will be participating, and prizes will include book collections and virtual author visits. Ten winning schools or libraries will each get a collection of 50 books from Simon and Schuster’s “Books Like Us” collection.
There’s also a host of other activities on tap this month:
- Are your little ones missing storytime? Well, even though everyone can’t be together right now, littles and their adults can join the Kingsport Public Library on its Facebook page for Virtual Storytime. Every Tuesday and Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. Mrs. Kyndra is bringing her favorite picture books straight to your phone or tablet. Visit www.facebook.com/kingsportlibrary to tune in.
- Are you feeling ‘sus’? If so, join the library for “Among Us Night” on Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. Participants will try to keep the spaceship from falling apart while deciding who the imposter trying to prevent survival is. The adventure is open to all ages. Anyone interested can join the library’s discord channel to receive session codes and debate who to send into the lava: discord.gg/PzGXxMX.
- Toy Story Trivia Night will be held Jan. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. via Kahoot. From the beginning of Toy Story to the end of Toy Story 4, players will test their knowledge of Woody, Buzz, Jessie and the rest of the “Toy Story” gang. A link to the Kahoot Trivia will be posted on the library’s Facebook page and event calendar on the day of the event.
- Minecraft Nights are held once a month. On Jan. 26 at 8 p.m., the library will travel deep into the snow to challenge your ability to build and survive. Join in on Discord, discord.gg/PzGXxMX, to chat and access the realm link. All ages are welcome. Only individuals running Minecraft: Bedrock Edition will be able to participate in this event.