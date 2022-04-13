KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Public Library staff has issued a challenge to the community: Read more minutes than they do during the month of April.
“Librarians love to read!” said Chris Markley, library manager. “During the Winter Reading Challenge, the library staff read 411 hours. In April, we challenge the community to read more than us.”
It is easy to participate. Register each family member at kingsportlibrary.beanstack.org or on the Beanstack mobile app. Log your reading minutes on the library’s Beanstack site at kingsportlibrary.beanstack.org from April 1-30 to join the community effort.
The more you read, the greater the chance the community will read more than the librarians. Anyone with questions or those who need help getting started can contact the Kingsport Public Library at 423-224-2539.
Founded in 1921 as the Kingsport Book Club, the Kingsport Public Library has been part of the city of Kingsport since 1929. In 1961, the library moved to its current Broad Street location. Today, it serves the residents of Kingsport by providing access to a variety of materials and services to support their informational, educational and recreational needs.
Happy reading, Kingsport!