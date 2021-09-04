The Kingsport Public Library is gearing up for a busy September. All outdoor events are held, weather-permitting, in Glen Bruce Park. If there are any questions regarding the weather’s effect on an event, call in advance or check the library’s website or social media accounts for updates.
Here’s a look at what’s on tap:
• Storytime in the Park will be held every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. Masks are recommended. Each program is limited to 15 families. Call 423-229-9366.
• A Play Date in the Park, featuring fun and educational games for children ages 2 to 5, will be held Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. The event is free; registration is not required. All social distancing guidelines will be observed. Masks are recommended.
• Outdoor STEM Club meets Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. Open to students in grades K through 5, the event will focus on learning to build shooting stars! All social distancing guidelines will be observed. Masks are recommended.
• Teens in grades 6 through 12 are invited for two afternoons of crafting in the park. Masks are recommended.
On Sept. 9 at 4 p.m., make a marbled mug and a popsicle-stick coaster.
On Sept. 23 at 4 p.m., make a sun catcher and a flower from book pages. All supplies will be provided.
The events are free; registration is not required.
Call 423-229-9366 or visit www.kingsportlibrary.org for more details.