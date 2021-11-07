The Kingsport Public Library is gearing up for a busy November.
• Enjoy Storytime in the Park at 10:30 a.m. in Glen Bruce Park with Preschool Storytime every Tuesday and Two’s Storytime every Thursday. Limited to 15 families. Call 423-229-9366.
• Earn volunteer hours on Nov. 11 at 4 p.m. by helping to make cards for patients at St. Jude Children’s Hospital. All supplies will be provided. Open to teens in grades 6 through 12.
• Pick up a Thanksgiving card-making kit from the Kingsport Public Library starting Nov. 11. Make the card at home, and then send the holiday creation to friends and family members. Available while supplies last.
• Join in the fun of Outdoor STEM Club on Nov. 15 at 4 p.m. in Glen Bruce Park. Open to students in grades K through 5, participants will be making their own invisible ink and learning how to reveal the secret message they create as they learn the fun side of chemical reactions.
• Make and trade friendship bracelets on Nov. 18 at 4 p.m. in Glen Bruce Park. The library will provide all the supplies and instructions to make friendship bracelets. Participants can take bracelets home or trade with new friends at the event. Open to students in grades 6 through 12.
All of the outdoor events are weather permitting. Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and masks are recommended. To check the schedule in the event of inclement weather, call 423-229-9366 or visit www.kingsportlibrary.org.