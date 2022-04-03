Contributed
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Public Library will host a number of events this month for children and adults. Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and masks are recommended for all indoor events.
To check out other upcoming events and library offerings, visit kingsportlibrary.org or call 423-229-9489 or 229-9366.
FOR YOUTH
• Preschool Storytime on Tuesdays and Two’s Storytime on Thursdays in April will be held at 10:30 a.m. in the auditorium. Limited to 20 people; call 423-229-9366.
• Lapsit Storytime returns to the library’s auditorium every Thursday in April starting at 9:30 a.m. This storytime is ideal for newborns through 24 months. Limited to 20 people; call 423-229-9366.
• Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to three crafternoons in April: Buttons & Book Keychains on April 7, Egg Piñata on April 11, and Flower Printing & Cacti on April 14. The events will be held the library’s auditorium from 4-5 p.m. All supplies will be provided.
• STEM Club, open to students in grades K-5, meets on April 18 at 4 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. Learn the power of magnetism by challenging the laws of physics and creating some mind-bending slime.
• Love video games? Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to come play Super Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros or Splatoon during Teen Gaming Hour on April 21 at 4 p.m. There will be computers set up for retro arcade games and Roblox.
• Pick up a free pollinator garden starter kit starting on April 22. Available while supplies last.
• Let’s get crafting! Pick up a Mother’s Day card-making kit starting April 28. Available while supplies last.
FOR ADULTS
• A Tuesday morning walking group meets in the library parking lot and walks in downtown Kingsport on Tuesdays (weather-permitting) at 7:30 a.m. from April-October. Strollers, kids and friendly dogs are welcome!
• Craft & Chat: Learn how to make your own terrarium using a few simple, everyday objects on Thursday, April 7, at noon in the library auditorium. All supplies will be provided.
• The WoW Classic Social Guild: Model City Murlocs will meet Saturdays in April (except for Easter weekend) from 8-10 p.m. on the Ashkandi Server (Alliance Side). Join on Discord at discord.gg/PzGXxMX
• Craft & Chat: Learn how to paint your own marbled nail polish terra cotta pots on Thursday, April 28, at noon. All supplies will be provided.
• After Hours Book Club will meet on Thursday, April 28, at 6 p.m. to discuss Matt Haig’s “The Midnight Library.”
FOR TEENS & ADULTS
• Teens and adults are invited to play Bookopoly (like Monolopy with a book theme) using the library’s giant game board on April 5 at 6 p.m. in the library’s auditorium.