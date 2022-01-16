When Preston Douglas graduated from Sullivan South High School and received a baseball scholarship to King University, he had no idea just how much his experiences on the diamond would impact his future career choices.
“As a freshman, I fractured my ankle,” Dr. Douglas began, “and I had to red-shirt that year. I began working with a chiropractor and quickly learned just how natural that process was. It allowed me to avoid steroid shots and to continue my competitive playing much faster.” As a biology major, Douglas was already considering a career in the medical field; his chiropractic care convinced him that a career as a chiropractor would allow him to treat his clients just as he had been treated during his injury.
After graduating from King University, he attended Life University in Atlanta to pursue his dream of becoming a chiropractor. He graduated in 2017 and returned to East Tennessee to begin his new journey in the health care field.
“I enjoyed coming home where the correlation between work and health care was more familiar to me,” he said. His wife, Ashton, is a physical therapist in Johnson City. Along with their dogs, they now call Colonial Heights home.
In November, Douglas started his business, Elevate Sports & Spine, located at 4012 Fort Henry Drive in Colonial Heights just minutes from where he grew up.
“Having my own business empowers me to make decisions and provide the patient care that clients want and deserve,” he explained.
With his background in sports and credentials that include being a certified athletic trainer and certified chiropractic sports physician, Douglas offers services for all age groups — ranging from only hours old to seniors who experience aches and pains associated with their age group.
“I prefer to use an evidence-based research approach for the treatment of my clients,” Douglas continued. “I do a full physical, complete a case history, and take X-rays, so that I can treat the underlying causes of the discomfort that is occurring. It’s my job to determine the root cause of pain, disease and discomfort that impacts my clients,” he explained. “I develop a health care plan that addresses exercise and diet as well, so that people can address all areas of their health and well-being. Chiropractic care is much more than just neck and low back pain.”
This past football season found Douglas on the sidelines at the new West Ridge High School. “Working with the young student athletes was very satisfying,” he said with a smile. “I could see the importance of offering them quality care that is less invasive than some of the alternatives they sometimes use.”
As other sports seasons begin, he hopes to again provide his services to them and the community as a trained professional.
“I never have a bad day,” Douglas said with a nod. “I love what I do and always try to be positive because my professionalism definitely influences those clients and young people with whom I come in contact.”
For more information including office hours, call 423-239-9122 to get your new year off to a healthy start.