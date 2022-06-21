Submitted by Nancy Bouffard
KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s first plein air painting competition is just around the corner. So, what is plein air painting?
It is doing art outdoors, and it started centuries ago though French Impressionist painters really made it popular. Artists wanted to capture the light as it changed during the day. With the invention of portable easels and paint in tubes, it became easier for artists to paint outdoors or “en plein air,” a French expression for in the open air.
“What I love about plein air painting is discovering the landscape,” said local artist Mary Ann Grib. “In plein air, you can really see and examine what is in front of you. You can study the nuances that you just can’t get from a photograph. Plein air painting makes you a better observer. Plein air is invigorating because you are experiencing what you are painting, and you are part of it.”
In the past 20 years, plein air painting has become very popular all over the world. In the United States, a national convention is held every year to bring celebrated plein air artists to share their talents and techniques with other artists. This year’s convention was held in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Many cities around the U.S. have inaugurated regional competitions to demonstrate the artists in this field. This year, Kingsport will join them with Paint Kingsport!, the city’s first plein air competition. The competition is co-sponsored by the Kingsport Art Guild and the Office of Cultural Arts, City of Kingsport.
Paint Kingsport! begins July 5 with a workshop led by Kyle Buckland, one of the artists who participated in the Santa Fe convention. The workshop will be followed by a three-day competition where artists paint anywhere in Kingsport and submit two paintings for judging. On July 9, there will also be a quick draw, three-hour painting competition.
“Even though I’m a native of Kingsport, I continue to be amazed at the many local treasures we have access to in this area that I wouldn’t have knowledge of except by being a plein air painter. It’s an easy way to learn more about your environment, yourself, and your chosen medium,” said local artist Kathy Hawk.
Buckland will judge the competition, and first prize is $1,000. The winners will be announced and the prizes awarded during a gala reception on July 9.
Artists can register for the competition at kingsportartguild.com. The deadline to enter is June 25. Observers are also welcome.
“... It’s not about painting a perfect artwork. It’s about documenting life in its essence, moment and beauty. Each painting becomes a visual diary of the moment in time,” said local artist Renee Pitts.
Just Plein Nuts is a plein air painting group whose members regularly paint in the Kingsport/Bristol/Johnson City region. Learn more about them on their Facebook page.