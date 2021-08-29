Centenarian Chloe Cline Lester Burgess has seen a lot in her hundred years. Her family couldn’t imagine not celebrating it with her. So, they traveled to Gilbert, West Virginia, last week to make sure Chloe had a 100th birthday to remember.
She received over 100 birthday cards celebrating the milestone. Her granddaughter, Kathy Moffitt of Kingsport, surprised her by displaying some of the quilts Chloe had given to her over the years. All told, Chloe has quilted and given away close to 500 quilts.
A century of memories
Chloe’s family owned land that served as the site of a schoolhouse. Eventually, West Virginia built a new school and moved students into it. So, Chloe’s parents, Johnson and Allie Cline, moved into the four-room schoolhouse situated on the family’s land. It was there, in one of those rooms, that Chloe was born on Aug. 21, 1921.
Her earliest memory happened when she was about 7 years old. She recalls moving to the “head of the holler” with her family and how she would carry belongings to the new home using a horse and buggy. As a child, her family didn’t go on vacations, except to hunt ginseng or an occasional trip to Williamson.
Chloe passed the time by playing marbles and “longtown” ball, a game similar to baseball. Her favorite position to play was pitcher. She also played marbles and had some favorites. Red dog marbles were solid red and bigger than cat eyes. According to Chloe, boys would try to get her marbles — thinking the marbles rather than skill were the reason she often won. She cherished those marbles as a young girl.
During her teenage years, Chloe loved school, and her favorite subjects were math and English. She was sharp at mental math and recalls getting good marks for penmanship as well. As is typical with all teenagers, Chloe loved fashion. She remembers ordering items from the Montgomery Ward catalog (which was based in Baltimore, Maryland) and dresses from New York. She said, the dresses from New York were 50 dresses for $5. She said you couldn’t choose sizes or designs, but she didn’t care because, by this time, she was an avid seamstress and would re-make the dresses to suit and fit her. She also ordered her wedding dress for $4.95 when she was 17.
Coming of age during the Great Depression was hard. However, those hardships seemed to fade when Chloe reminisces about her first love and marriage. She and her first husband, Burgess Lester, were neighbors and grew up together. She recalls being blamed for breaking her Daddy’s record player, and how upset he was at her (although it was her brother, Hoover, who had actually broken it). Burgess, her first love and the father of her children, asked her to marry him so she wouldn’t be blamed for anything else. So, in 1938 at the age of 17, she married Burgess Lester. A couple of years later, her son, Allen Lester, was born. They added daughters Gabriella and Diana a few years later.
While raising a family and being a young wife, Chloe’s love of learning continued and she took correspondence courses from American University. Chloe spent her professional career helping people and doing all she could for them. Her first job was in Isaban with the West Virginia Department of Employment Security. She was such a quick study they hired her for the Williamson office, and she was later transferred to Charleston. During this time, her husband, Burgess, died and she moved closer to home in Welch.
In 1969, she became a post mistress in Baisden, where she continued to work until her retirement at the age of 70. Chloe tells others, if she’d known she would live this long, she would have continued working.
When asked what she would be, if she could do it all over again, she said a nurse. As post mistress, she filled out forms for people, helped them when she could, served as a notary for 40 years, and helped start the Baisden Volunteer Fire Department.
Though Chloe’s eyesight is waning, and she isn’t able to do her hobbies like she once did, her favorites remain quilting, crocheting, sewing and cake-making. Some of her favorite places to visit have been Washington D.C., Graceland (Home of Elvis Presley), the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, and cruising on the Mississippi River.
Her greatest accomplishment, she said, is having her children. She says she liked helping people, giving them things when she could, and has always tried to live by the Golden Rule.
Chloe’s family includes son, Allen Lester (and wife, Janet) of Kingsport; daughters, Dianna Bettis and the late Gabriella Lester; grandchildren, David Lester (and wife, Brenda); Jeffrey Lester; Barry Lester; Bobby Lester of Kingsport; Jimmy Bettis; Kathy Moffitt (and husband, Chris) of Kingsport; the late Larry Lester; and Donny Lester. Her great-grandchildren are Kenneth Allen Lester, Jessica Workman (and husband, Don), Casey Kelly (and husband, Logan), Landon Moffitt, Brittany Lester, Kaitlyn Moffitt, Jacob Lester and Chloe Lester. She has three great-great grandchildren: Sawyer and Clara Moore, and Clementine Kelly.