KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Delphian Club recently marked its 90th anniversary. The club was organized Aug. 10, 1931, with the purpose of training women to continue learning; to broaden and enhance their knowledge so as to formulate their own ideas; to develop their ability to express themselves as individuals and to share with others. Its motto is based on Hebrews 13:16a, which says “Not what we have, but what we share; For in ceasing to share, we cease to have.”
The early days of the Kingsport Delphian Club were the equivalent of a “university extension course.” The charter members included founding leaders like Mrs. John B. Dennis, Mrs. Allen Dryden, Mrs. J. Fred Johnson and Mrs. Howard Long.
The club today carries on the tradition of lifelong learning with 30 active members and five honorary members. Every year a theme is selected for in-depth study with a monthly program presented by a member. Past themes have included “Wandering Women — An Appalachian Anthology,” “Lifelong Learning” and “Hidden Figures.”