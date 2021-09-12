Contributed
Applications are now being accepted for the 2021-22 class of Insight KCS. The program offers 10 to 15 area residents the opportunity to learn more about the inner workings of all Kingsport City Schools educational and functional operations.
It provides opportunities for stakeholders and potential advocates from various sectors of the Kingsport community to study the full scope of education and operations of Kingsport City Schools.
There will be six sessions during the school year. Session times are the following Fridays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sept. 24, 2021: Orientation, Leadership and KCS Organizational Overview
Oct. 29, 2021: KCS Vision
Dec. 3, 2021: Teaching and Learning
Jan. 28, 2022: School Facilities and Operations
Feb. 25, 2022: Business Operations and Community Engagement
March 25, 2022: Student Services
Sessions will occur within KCS COVID-19 operational protocols. Program specifics and agenda are subject to change. Full attendance and participation in the Insight KCS program is expected.
Applicants must be 21 years of age or older to apply, and individual interviews may be held prior to participant selection. A $100 tuition fee is charged to offset program expenses. Applications will be accepted online through Sept. 20. Visit www.k12k.com or call 423-378-2130.
Insight KCS was the 2015 recipient of the Tennessee School Boards Association Award for Excellence in Education Program.