Contributed
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Chamber’s middle school and high school youth leadership programs are accepting applications for their summer sessions. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 29.
S.H.O.U.T.! (Students Helping Others Understand Tomorrow), for rising high school sophomores, juniors and seniors, will be held June 6-10 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. There will be a recognition program at the end of the week for parents to attend.
The mission of S.H.O.U.T is to develop, in an interactive environment, the leadership skills and community awareness of selected high school sophomores, juniors and seniors. The Y.E.L.L.! Mayor’s Youth Council is a selected group of students who complete S.H.O.U.T.! and continue to serve the community.
S.C.R.E.A.M.! (Students Creating Real Engagement and Motivation), for rising sixth- through eighth-grade students, will be held June 22-24 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m each day. There will be a recognition program at the end of the week for parents to attend.
In both programs, each day will consist of developing leadership skills and community awareness through interactive programs, speakers and other activities while having fun and making new friends.
To request an application, contact Vanessa Bennett, executive director of operations & talent development, at 423-392-8813 or email her at vbennett@kingsportchamber.org. You can also visit www.Kingsport Chamber.org.