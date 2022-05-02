KINGSPORT —After 20 years with Kingsport Ballet and more than 60 years contributing to the field of classical ballet around the world, Valeria Sinyavskaya is retiring.
Kingsport Ballet Company will celebrate Sinyavskaya’s legacy and accomplishments with several events during the month of May, beginning with the Ballet and Bubbly fundraiser at Allandale Mansion on Friday, May 6. The event raises funds for Kingsport Ballet’s outreach programs and features a silent auction, live performances in dance and music, heavy appetizers, champagne and wine. Tickets are $50 per person and may be purchased by calling 423-378-3967.
Sinyavskaya was recruited in 2001 from Tokyo, Japan, by Executive Director Bertina Dew. She started with Kingsport Ballet in January 2002. Three months later, she staged “The Sleeping Beauty.” During her 20-year tenure, Kingsport Ballet staged all the Tchaikovsky classics as well as other works, both classical and neo-classical. She has trained students who have gone on to dance professionally, join university dance programs and teach ballet in other parts of the country. Graham Barnes, a student of Kingsport Ballet during most of his formative years and a former student of Sinyavskaya’s, is preparing to further his studies abroad at the Royal Danish Ballet and the Dutch National Ballet this summer.
Originally from Ukraine, Sinyavskaya had a full performing career as a prima ballerina with the Novosibirsk Ballet Theater and Opera, touring around the world and guest performing for the Bolshoi Theater. Her performing career transitioned to teaching when she traveled to Florida in the early 1990s and subsequently did not return to her company in Russia. She began teaching and directing in Orlando, Gainesville and Vero Beach, during which time she also taught Sasha De Sola, then 10 years old, while staging “The Sleeping Beauty” with Orlando Ballet. De Sola is now a principal dancer with the San Francisco Ballet.
Sinyavskaya will also be honored at Kingsport Ballet’s Spring Concert Showcase on May 19 at Wellmont Performing Arts Center on the campus of Northeast State in Blountville and on May 27-28 at the Tribute Gala, which will be performed in her honor.
The Tribute Gala, also being held at the Wellmont Performing Arts Center, will feature Act Three of “The Sleeping Beauty” and an act of mixed repertoire, showing the work of company members and guest artists in ballet, character dance and contemporary.
The Tribute Gala, under the direction of acting Artistic Director Leonid Flegmatov, will feature a number of artists Sinyavskaya brought to Kingsport over the years to perform and teach. It will also include a special tribute from some who are unable to attend or dance in person. Kingsport Ballet plans to acknowledge visiting alumni and former teachers during the gala performances.
Slated to perform the wedding pas de deux of Aurora and the Prince are Nicole Moyer of San Francisco Ballet and Sergii Sydorskyi of the Classical Ballet Academy of Denver. Also joining the cast will be Lyvan Verdecia with Ballet Hispanico and Mary Kate Reynolds, formerly with Pennsylvania Ballet. Both dancers have been guests with Kingsport Ballet on previous occasions.
Tickets for gala are $23 for adults, $18 for seniors and students, and $12 for children 5 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at www.kingsportballet.org or by calling 423-378-3967. For more details, email kingsportballet@gmail.com.