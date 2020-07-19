The Kingsport Art Guild announced the winners of its Summer Art Show via video on July 11 at the Kingsport Renaissance Center gallery.
The Best in Show award of $400 went to Charlie Peters for “Woman 2019.”
The second-place award of $200 went to John Hilton for “Reedy Creek Rooster Fish.”
The third-place award of $100 went to Tim Tate for “The New Doll.”
Two Awards of Excellence went to MaryAnn Grib for “Susan’s Lily Pond” and Renee Suich for “Master’s Touch.” Each artist won $50.
Show Chair Janet Hartmann said artists from ages 16 to 80 submitted 99 entries for this year’s show, including a colorful variety of drawings, screen prints and oil paintings.
The judge for this year’s show was Mark Flowers, a recently retired teacher and art department administrator who now pursues art-making full-time from his studio outside Asheville.
The show will be on display in the second floor gallery at the Renaissance Center until July 29. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Enter the building through the back door overhang.