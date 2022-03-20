Submitted by Nancy Bouffard
KINGSPORT — Kingsport Art Guild is gearing up for its 56th Appalachian Art Show and is currently accepting entries of original and recent 2-D or 3-D artwork.
The first-place award in the annual juried art contest is $700. The deadline for submission forms is March 24.
This year’s juror is Brent Skidmore, associate professor of art and art history at the University of North Carolina and chair of Asheville’s Public Art and Humanities. He is a sculptor and community mentor.
Individuals ages 16 and older from any region surrounding Northeast Tennessee may participate. Both 2-D and 3-D works are accepted. Artwork completed prior to 2020 is not allowed. The entry fee is $20 for one piece or $30 for two.
Entries must be delivered to the Main Gallery on the second floor of the Renaissance Center in Kingsport on March 30 or March 31.
However, all entries must be submitted online at https://kingsportartguild.com/art-competition/ by March 24.
Prizes and awards will be announced at the Opening Reception from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, April 3. In addition to the top prize of $700, the guild will award second place ($500), third place ($300) and 10 awards of excellence ($100).
The show will remain on display in the Main Gallery through May 17.
The Renaissance Center is located at 1200 E. Center St. in Kingsport.