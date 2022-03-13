Submitted by Yasmeen Elayan
KINGSPORT —The Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning (KACL), in partnership with East Tennessee State University at Kingsport, will offer a series of informal in-person and virtual classes this spring, focusing on a variety of subjects from science, local history and literature to a Pearl Harbor National Memorial overview.
The six-week series of non-credit courses is open to anyone. Classes, which begin March 22 and continue through April 28, will be held at the Kingsport Center for Higher Education, located at 300 W. Market St.
The cost to participate is $30 and covers all KACL spring courses during the six-week series with the exception of a booklet required for the “Great Decisions” program and some field trip expenses.
The spring series kicks off March 22 at 10 a.m. with David Petke, a retired chemist and former Eastman Chemical Company employee, presenting “It’s Elementary! Atoms as the Building Blocks of Nature.”
In “Long Island of the Holston: Historical and Personal Perspectives,” on March 24, East Tennessee native and retired educator John Barrett will review the area’s rich history and reveal facts and memories about this now-vanished Kingsport neighborhood.
In another lecture, “History of Appalachia through Railroads and Art,” on March 29, Ron Flanary focuses his presentation on the history of railroading in Appalachia. Flanary, a retired executive director of the LENOWISCO Planning District, will have some of his photographs and art on display during the class.
In “Dr. Brenda White Wright Emerging Leaders Academy” on March 31, participants are invited to learn about and join the celebration of 10 years of service leadership development for students participating in the Emerging Leaders Academy at ETSU.
The spring series continues into April as Teresa Greer, director of Surgoinsville Area Archives and Museum, presents “Creating a Local History Museum in Surgoinsville, Tennessee.” The presentation, on April 27, will detail how items are curated for the museum.
On April 6, Bonnie Vega — a former tour guide for the USS Missouri Memorial Association, Inc. — will present “Pearl Harbor National Memorial Overview: Past and Present.” The Pearl Harbor National Memorial offers a place to connect with national, international and personal histories of World War II.
A complete listing of the spring KACL series is available online at kingsportlearning.org.
The KACL was established in 1993 with ETSU at Kingsport to provide adults, regardless of educational background or age, opportunities to attend stimulating courses, lectures and special events.
Through a partnership with the Friends of the Kingsport Public Library, the “Great Decisions” program will once again be offered on Wednesday afternoons from March 23 through April 27.
To pay the membership fee and register or for more information, including the full list of spring 2022 classes, call 423-354-5200 or visit kingsportlearning.org. Individuals who have never attended KACL may attend one class free of charge. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU at Kingsport downtown office at 423-354-5200.