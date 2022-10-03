KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning (KACL), in partnership with East Tennessee State University at Kingsport, will offer a series of informal in-person and virtual class options focusing on a variety of subjects — from science, local history and literature to a personal safety course with an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force officer.

The six-week series of noncredit courses is open to anyone. Classes, which begin Oct. 11 and continue through Nov. 18, will be held at the Kingsport Center for Higher Education, 300 W. Market St. The cost to participate is $30 and covers all KACL fall courses. Some events, such as field trips, require additional fees.

