Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 20, the Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning will offer a series of informal in-person and virtual class options through a partnership with East Tennessee State University at Kingsport.
This five-week series of non-credit courses is open to anyone. There are no homework assignments, grades or tests. Classes will continue through Thursday, Nov. 19, and will be held at the Kingsport Center for Higher Education, 300 W. Market Street. The cost to participate is $30 and covers all KACL fall courses.
Participants will be expected to follow health and safety guidelines by providing their own face covering and showing proof of a completed “Campus Sign In” online form through Northeast State upon entrance to the building. Instructions will be provided to KACL registrants.
The fall series kicks off Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m. Dr. Bethany Bullock, president of Northeast State, will discuss the role of Northeast State Community College in the Tri-Cities and its relationship with local institutions.
One of Tuesday’s lectures, presented by Eastman retiree Dr. Bob Maleski on Nov. 3, will focus on East Tennessee’s role in the creation and development of the modern Food and Drug Administration. On Nov. 10, Angie Hyche, a professional organizer and owner of Shipshape Solutions, will present “Downsizing and Living Clutter-Free.”
Wednesday classes start at 10 a.m., Oct. 21, with “Appalachian Poetry and Prose — The Path to Publication” presented by Rita Quillen, retired associate professor of English at Mountain Empire Community College. Quillen, who has published two novels and five poetry collections, will discuss the process of publication and share some of her readings and perform some of her original songs. Another noteworthy class is “Introduction to Synthetic Biology” presented by Dr. Aruna Kilaru, associate professor of the ETSU Department of Biological Sciences. She will discuss the potential of this emerging field of science to transform agriculture, health and energy sectors.
Thursday morning classes include a series of historic tragedies called “What You Don’t Know Can Kill You” led by Leslie Lynch, a retired trial attorney. The only Thursday afternoon class is on Oct. 22 at 1:30 p.m., and will be streamed online via Zoom. “The Sound of Hope: Music as Solace, Resistance and Salvation in the Camp of Auschwitz and Terezin” will be presented by Dr. Kellie Brown, chair for the Department of Music at Milligan University. Brown will share how the Nazis formed slave orchestras in concentration camps during the Holocaust that served to demoralize prisoners or entertain the SS at their request. She will also play some of the music passed down from the orchestras.
The KACL was established in 1993 with ETSU at Kingsport to provide adults, regardless of educational background or age, opportunities to attend stimulating courses, lectures and special events. To pay the membership fee and register or for more information, including a full list of fall 2020 classes, call (423) 354-5200 or visit kingsportlearning.org. Individuals may attend one class free of charge.
For disability accommodations, call the ETSU at Kingsport Downtown office at (423) 354-5200.