Contributed
Scholar and author Vincent Bacote will be the featured speaker when the King University Institute for Faith & Culture’s “Listen to Your Life” series continues this week.
Bacote, a professor of theology and director of the Center for Applied Christian Ethics at Wheaton College, will present the 20th anniversary remembrance of 9/11 on Monday, Sept. 13, in two sessions.
He will share “Learning from Looking Back” at 9:15 a.m. in Memorial Chapel on King’s main campus in Bristol, and “Loving All of Our Neighbors” at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia. Guests are requested to follow the church’s masking and social distancing guidelines.
Bacote has published several books, including “The Political Disciple: A Theology of Public Life” and “Reckoning with Race and Performing the Good News: In Search of a Better Evangelical Theology.” He has also contributed to “Cultural Engagement: A Crash Course in Contemporary Issues,” “The Church’s Social Responsibility” and “Black Scholars in White Space.”
“As Dr. Bacote points out, commitment to the gospel is never an excuse for a selective approach to caring for our neighbors,” said Dr. Martin Dotterweich, director of the IFC. “Loving our neighbors is an essential element of a living faith, made more — not less —important in these challenging and divisive times. We look forward to spending time with Dr. Bacote and hearing his instruction on what Scripture teaches about working together with neighborly love and unity in mission.”
A member of the Evangelical Theological Society and the Society of Christian Ethics, Bacote has served as an assistant theology editor for Christianity Today and a regular columnist for Comment. His articles have also appeared in numerous magazines and journals, including The Banner, Books and Culture, Christianity Today, Think Christian and re:generation quarterly, The Journal of Markets and Morality, Christian Scholars Review, Urban Mission, and the Journal for Christian Theological Research.
Bacote received a bachelor’s degree in biology from The Citadel and a master in divinity, urban ministry, from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School. He also earned a master in philosophy and a Ph.D. in theological and religious studies from Drew University.
To learn more about the institute, including the full schedule for the speaker series, visit king.edu/faithandculture.