King University’s Institute for Faith & Culture will welcome Peter Croft, founder of the J.B. Phillips Society, to Bristol on Monday for a pair of speaking engagements — both of which are free and open to the community. It’s part of the 2021-22 speaker series, “Listen to Your Life.”
Croft serves as the director of the J.B. Phillips Society, an organization named for his late grandfather, an English Bible scholar, translator, author and clergyman. Phillips was best known for “The New Testament in Modern English,” first published in 1959. The goal of the society is to encourage new generations to be challenged and changed by the living quality of Scripture.
Croft will share “J.B. Phillips: The Ring of Truth and the Price of Success” at 9:15 a.m. in the Memorial Chapel on King’s main campus in Bristol, and “J.B. Phillips: The Fresh Air of Heaven” at 7 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Bristol, Virginia. Guests are asked to follow relevant masking and social distancing guidelines.
“Peter has shared the story of how his grandfather, in the midst of the Blitz in London, started translating the New Testament for young people who could not understand the King James version. He sent a copy of his translation of the book of Colossians to C.S. Lewis,” said Martin Dotterweich, Ph.D., director of the IFC. “Lewis told him, ‘Thank you a hundred times … it is like looking at a familiar picture after it has been cleaned.’ We greatly look forward to hearing Peter share his own insights into the works of J.B. Phillips, how his work continues to nourish new generations and illustrate the loving, patient, generous nature of God.”
Along with his leadership at the J.B. Phillips Society, Croft is also a businessman in Austin, Texas, where he focuses on issues of work, faith, entrepreneurship and business ethics.To learn more about the institute, including the schedule for the speaker series, visit king.edu/faithandculture.