Submitted by Sylvia Musgrove
BRISTOL — King University’s Institute for Faith & Culture will host Bill Linderman, Ph.D., as the 2021-22 “Listen to Your Life” series continues Sunday, April 3, and Monday, April 4.
Linderman is a professor of mathematics at King University, where he currently serves as associate dean for the College of Arts and Sciences and chairman of the Department of Mathematics and Physics.
As a visiting associate professor of mathematics at Cornell University, Linderman studied piano performance and music composition and composes for piano, cello, flute and voice. He studied piano with Betty Kuhnert for many years and has given several solo piano recitals.
Linderman will perform two concerts of original material at Memorial Chapel on the campus of King University. The first will take place on Sunday, April 3, at 3 p.m. The second will be held on Monday, April 4, at 9:15 a.m. Both events are free and open to the public.
“Many people know Bill Linderman as a friend. He’s a professor of math, pianist and Presbyterian who has been studying composition for some time, and we eagerly anticipate this performance of his work,” said Martin Dotterweich, Ph.D., director of the IFC.
“Music offers a seamless intersection between faith and culture, and we hear in it both the soul’s longing and the heart’s delight,” he added.
Mezzo-soprano Rachel Helton, cellist Bethany Dawson and flautist Hayley Goad will also perform during the concerts.
Linderman earned his Ph.D. in mathematics from the University of Memphis in 1997 and began his tenure at King in 1999. In 2004, he was selected as a faculty athletics representative and helped King transition from NAIA to NCAA Division II.
An avid traveler, Linderman has participated in King mission trips to India and Kenya. He has also undertaken National Science Foundation courses in Mexico, Peru and Cambodia on ancient Maya, Inca and Khmer mathematics.
Linderman and his wife, Elizabeth, live in Bristol with their two sons.
To learn more about the institute, including the full schedule for the speaker series, visit king.edu/faithandculture.