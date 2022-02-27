BRISTOL, Tennessee — The Becky Buller Band will perform two free shows in Bristol on Monday as part of the “Listen to Your Life” speaker series sponsored by King University’s Institute for Faith & Culture.
Buller is the recipient of eight International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) awards, including the 2016 Fiddler and Female Vocalist and the 2018 Gospel Recorded Performance for the song “Speakin’ to That Mountain.” She was a 2020 nominee for SPBGMA’s Fiddle Player of the Year and served as a musician and songwriter on three additional Grammy-nominated albums in 2020. She tours extensively with The Becky Buller Band and recently released her third album, “Distance and Time.”
The band will perform at 9:15 a.m. in the Memorial Chapel on the campus of King University. There is no cost to attend. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The band will also perform at 7 p.m. at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia. There is no cost to attend. However, seating is limited, and tickets are required for that performance. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis at https://tixr.com/e/36158. Guests are encouraged to make reservations as soon as possible, as tickets may not be available at the door.
Guests are requested to observe masking and social distancing guidelines at both events.
A multi-instrumentalist performer, singer, songwriter and producer from St. James, Minnesota, Buller’s compositions can be heard on numerous records by other artists, including Ricky Skaggs, Rhonda Vincent, and Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver. She has also written and co-written songs for Grammy award-winning albums including “Freedom,” the lead-off track for The Infamous Stringdusters’ “Laws of Gravity,” and “The Shaker” on The Travelin’ McCourys’ self- titled release, which brought home the Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album in 2019.
“Music is an integral language of our lives, one that helps diverse peoples find common ground,” said Martin Dotterweich, Ph.D., director of the IFC. “Music also speaks to each of us throughout the journey of our lives, evoking strong emotion, reminding us of long-forgotten memories, and providing us with more insight into ourselves. Becky’s passion for music and music education, along with the incredible skill she and her band bring to the stage, reminds us of the central role music often plays in faith and the identity of the places we call home, and we eagerly welcome her back to Bristol.”
Buller has 20 years of experience teaching fiddle, singing and songwriting at workshops and camps around the world. She currently serves on the board of the IBMA Foundation.
Joining Buller in her band is Ned Luberecki, bluegrass legend and 2018 IBMA Banjo Player of the Year; Jake Eddy, the lead guitar player and harmony/occasional lead singer; Wes Lee, a former MerleFest mandolin champion whose picking has also been featured on Valerie Smith’s “That’s What Love Can Do” album; and bass player Daniel Hardin, who has toured extensively throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and the U.K. with Valerie Smith and Liberty Pike.
To learn more about The Becky Buller Band, visit its website at beckybuller.com. For details about the institute, including the full schedule for the speaker series, visit king.edu/faithandculture.