Submitted by Michele Yaroma
JOHNSON CITY — Members of local giving circle 100+ Tri-Cities Women Who Care selected Kids Like Us as the recipient of the 12th Big Give. In total, members and friends donated $10,459 to the nonprofit.
Kids Like Us believes that all children and adults should have the same opportunity to connect with others, learn and socially interact while developing relationships, and experience a sense of belonging. The nonprofit operates an early learning center, adult day service and a before- and after-school program.
Lisa Lyons, executive director, said, “Kids Like Us is excited to be the recipient of this gift; it is an answer to our prayers! The funds will be used to purchase equipment for our classroom which will help us to become fully licensed and open our new location in Bristol in April 2022. We are incredibly grateful to those who donated.”
Mina McVeigh, a member of 100+Tri-Cities Women Who Care said, “There is a need for non-governmental organizations to fill the service gaps to vulnerable citizens and provide creative solutions to local problems. I appreciate how this giving circle uses the knowledge and insight of members to identify worthy local charities and then leverages our donation pool to make a significant financial impact on our community.”
Since its creation in 2019, the giving circle has collectively donated more than $128,000 to local nonprofit organizations.
The 13th Big Give is slated for April 2022, and an in-person event is being discussed.
The pandemic forced the group to pivot from in-person to virtual gatherings, which has had a negative impact on the growth in membership. Area women are encouraged to join and make a significant impact on the local community.
To learn more, visit the website at www.tricitieswomenwhocare.com.